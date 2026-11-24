SHIVAMOGGA: The Rashtriya Basavadala Trust and the district unit of the Jagatika Lingayatana Mahasabha held a protest over Basava Mantapa, written by Ravi Hanj and published by Vishweshwar Bhat.

The groups submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, urging the government to take legal action against both men for what they called an insult to Basavanna.

Protesters began by placing garlands on a statue of Basavanna at Basaveshwara Circle. They then marched to Mahaveera Circle, where they burned effigies of Hanj and Bhat. The protest continued on the grounds of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where the groups handed over the memorandum.

In the memorandum, the groups alleged that the book damaged Basavanna’s reputation and caused distress among followers of his teachings. They accused Bhat of encouraging Hanj to write the book and said he should also face action for publishing it. The groups urged the government to penalise both the author and the publisher.

Among those who took part in the protest were H.C. Yogesh, Halappa, Mallikarjuna, G.S. Shivakumar, Maheshwarappa, Halesh Gowda, K.R. Kendappa, Chandrashekhar and Halesh Gowdru.