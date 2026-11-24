BENGALURU: The Bengaluru East City Corporation’s ‘Mobile Veterinary Service’ has received an overwhelming public response since its launch, delivering free doorstep medical care to 487 sick and injured community animals over a five-month period between July and November 22. Sharing monthly performance data, Municipal Commissioner D.S. Ramesh highlighted that the mobile veterinary ambulance unit has successfully bridged healthcare gaps by reaching stray and community animals directly in neighborhoods where fixed veterinary clinics are difficult to access.

Designed to provide rapid, on-the-spot emergency assistance and routine treatment within municipal limits, the mobile clinic has witnessed steadily rising community participation month after month. According to official records, the unit attended to 9 cases in July during its initial rollout, surged to 95 cases in August, climbed to 133 in September, peaked at 155 cases in October, and recorded 95 cases during the first three weeks of November alone.

Equipped to handle a wide spectrum of animal health needs, the mobile unit treats routine ailments, accident-related wounds, bite injuries, dermatological infections, and digestive or respiratory disorders. Veterinary teams aboard the ambulance also diagnose and manage complex conditions involving the nervous, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, endocrine, urinary, and reproductive systems. Beyond curative treatments, the service administers preventive vaccinations and provides emergency ambulance transport for critically injured animals requiring specialized clinical intervention.

Residents and animal welfare volunteers across East Bengaluru have welcomed the initiative, noting that timely on-site treatment prevents minor injuries and infections from turning fatal on busy city streets. Reaffirming the civic body’s commitment to animal welfare and public health, Commissioner D.S. Ramesh stated that the Bengaluru East City Corporation will continue expanding and strengthening its mobile veterinary infrastructure so that community animals receive compassionate, timely, and accessible healthcare throughout the year.