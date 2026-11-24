BENGALURU: Cracking down on unscientific waste disposal and the use of banned single-use plastics, the Bengaluru South City Corporation imposed penalties totaling Rs 23,900 across multiple commercial establishments, street vendors, and individuals. Conducted under the leadership of Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh as part of the ongoing ‘Freedom from Waste’ (Tyajyadinda Swatantrya) campaign initiated on the directions of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the enforcement drive targeted violations of source segregation and anti-littering norms across key southern neighborhoods.

During an inspection in the BTM division, health officials penalized ‘Jolly Johnny Pub’ on 80 Feet Road in Ejipura with a fine of Rs 10,000 after discovering that the establishment had failed to segregate its garbage into wet and dry categories. Following the penalty, inspectors educated the pub’s management and staff on mandatory solid waste management protocols.

Simultaneously, civic teams organized a targeted awareness and enforcement drive along the footpaths of Sarjapur Main Road in Koramangala, falling under the BTM Assembly Constituency. Officials sensitized street vendors on maintaining cleanliness around their stalls, eliminating banned single-use plastic bags and cups, and placing three separate bins for wet, dry, and rejected waste. During the inspection, authorities booked 24 violation cases against non-compliant vendors and collected Rs 12,900 in spot fines. In a separate patrolling operation within Singasandra ward limits, officials penalized an individual Rs 1,000 for illegally dumping household garbage on the roadside near Naganathapura 1st Cross.

Supported by Junior Health Inspectors and municipal staff, the civic body reiterated strict guidelines requiring all residents, eateries, and vendors to segregate waste at the source and hand it over exclusively to designated collection vehicles. Commissioner K.N. Ramesh warned that zero-tolerance inspections will continue across Bengaluru South without leniency, adding that habitual offenders who compromise public sanitation will face hefty fines alongside strict legal action.