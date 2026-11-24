MANGALURU: Health Minister U.T. Khader announced the expansion of the Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi scheme at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday. The scheme, launched to prevent deaths from sudden heart attacks, previously covered 80 district and taluk hospitals. It will now extend to taluk hospitals across the state.

Khader said rural residents with chest pain or other signs of a heart problem could get a free ECG at their nearest taluk hospital. He said those eligible under the scheme would also receive these procedures without charge.

Khader said 14,94,578 people had received ECG tests under the scheme. Of those tested, 22,579 showed signs of a heart attack. He said timely treatment saved their lives. Treatment is currently free for people with Below Poverty Line cards. The government is considering whether to extend free treatment to Above Poverty Line cardholders.

Cancer care and dialysis

Khader said all district hospitals would get chemotherapy day care centres within three months, with taluk hospitals planned for a later phase. The state will buy one screening machine that uses artificial intelligence to help detect breast cancer in each district, at ₹30 lakh each. Government dialysis centres must now use a new filter for every session. The state runs 169 dialysis centres, which handle about five lakh sessions annually.