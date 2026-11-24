BENGALURU: Marking a major milestone toward easing chronic traffic gridlock along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), trial runs on Namma Metro’s Blue Line commenced on Tuesday along the elevated stretch between Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) and Doddanekkundi. Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda formally flagged off and inspected the trial service at KR Puram, hailing the corridor as a lifeline for the ten to twelve lakh daily commuters and technology professionals who power Karnataka’s IT exports and economy.

Tracing the project’s trajectory, Byre Gowda noted that Phase 2A and Phase 2B linking Central Silk Board to KR Puram, Hebbal, and Kempegowda International Airport were conceptualized in 2016–17 and approved by the state cabinet in 2017, with civil construction beginning in 2020. Following initial trial movements between KR Puram and Mahadevapura late last month, testing has now expanded across four stations and will cover four additional stations next month. Signaling integration is slated for completion by January 2027, followed by statutory Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspections in February. Authorities aim to open the entire 19-kilometer, 13-station KR Puram–Central Silk Board corridor to the public within seven to eight months, targeting mid‑2027.

Simultaneously, the minister directed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials and contractors to accelerate ongoing work along the KR Puram-Hebbal stretch. Highlighting financial pressures caused by central approval delays over the past decade, he stressed that Namma Metro must strengthen operational self-sufficiency to remain sustainable as newer corridors launch.

Sharing updates on future expansion, Byre Gowda revealed that senior state officials recently held constructive talks in New Delhi seeking Prime Ministerial clearance for the proposed Red Line and an integrated double-decker flyover-cum-metro corridor from Sarjapur to Iblur Junction to tackle mounting traffic congestion within existing road widths. Separately, responding to criticism over the upcoming ‘Bengaluru Jatre’, the minister defended the cultural festival as an essential public initiative to preserve Bengaluru’s art, heritage, and local traditions.