BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) held its seventh dedicated phone-in programme focused exclusively on solid waste management, receiving seven calls from residents and registering four formal complaints for immediate field resolution. Conducted under the guidance of BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the interactive session aims to establish direct accountability between citizens and civic officials to eliminate garbage black spots and improve neighborhood sanitation across northern Bengaluru.

Of the four grievances logged during Tuesday’s morning session, two pertained to illegal garbage dumping in public spaces, one involved waste disposal on a vacant plot, and one flagged the non-arrival of a scheduled garbage collection vehicle. All four cases were immediately assigned to concerned divisional engineers and health officers for prompt clearance and follow-up action.

According to official figures released by the civic body, the specialized solid waste phone-in initiative has recorded strong resolution rates since its launch on October 13. Across seven weekly sessions held so far, officials have received 81 citizen calls and formally registered 74 complaints, of which 70 have already been completely resolved. Only the four fresh complaints logged on Tuesday remain pending, with zero cases languishing in reopened or unresolved long-term categories.

To sustain cleaner streets beyond reactive grievance redressal, the Bengaluru North City Corporation is simultaneously rolling out block-wise micro-planning across all seven administrative divisions. This structured operational framework prioritizes daily door-to-door garbage collection, optimized route mapping for auto tippers, clear street assignments for pourakarmikas, and strict compliance monitoring of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs).

The dedicated solid waste phone-in programme takes place every Tuesday between 7.30 am and 9.30 am, allowing residents to report missed collection vehicles, irregular sweeping, or illegal dumping directly to authorities. Additionally, Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar hosts a broader weekly phone-in every Friday to address general civic and infrastructure issues, with the Corporation urging residents to utilize both platforms actively to help keep Bengaluru clean.