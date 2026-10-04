Young birder spots migratory European Roller at Mangalore University campus

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

A colourful migratory bird, the European Roller, was recently sighted at Mangalore University campus during a 5-day Butterfly Walk organised by the Department of Applied Zoology, Mangalore University. The bird was observed and photographed by KS Chirag, F Gilchrist, T D’souza and Naman Kumar, a second-year master’s student in the department of Applied Zoology, during a nature walk. The sighting highlights the rich bird diversity on the university campus and the growing interest in birdwatching among students. In Karnataka, it is recorded as a passage migrant and localised summer migrant. Globally, the species is classified as least concern. European Rollers undertake long-distance seasonal movements, with larger numbers passing through north western and western India and smaller numbers through southern India during autumn migration, particularly between August and November. The species was also reportedly sighted at Mangalore University in October 2020, making this observation another interesting record from the campus. For Chirag and his fellow young birders, the sighting adds to a growing interest in documenting the avian diversity of Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada. Over the past year, the group has been actively involved in birdwatching and has recorded several interesting species in and around the region under the guidence of Dr Deepak Naik. Sharing his experience, Chirag said, I have been observing birds and capturing their activities for the past three months. It shows that there are varieties of birds in our surroundings, but we need to observe keenly. Only then can we identify and appreciate the beauty of birds.” The interest in birdwatching is also spreading among other students of the department. Gilchrist, a student who has recently taken up birdwatching, identified a Bar-tailed Godwit, another long-distance migratory bird classified as near threatened, in Gurupura.

Dr MS Mustak, Chairman, department of Applied Zoology, always encourages initiating nature activities as part of the department’s academic initiatives.