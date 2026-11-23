SYDNEY: The collapse of the COP31 climate negotiations in Turkey has triggered a political blame game, with Australian opposition leaders demanding the resignation of Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who chaired the negotiations.

Meanwhile, vulnerable Pacific island nations have expressed deep disappointment over the failure of countries to reach a collective agreement on tackling global warming.

For the first time since the 2009 Copenhagen climate summit, the United Nations climate conference ended without a final agreement. The breakdown followed objections from the European Union and other participants to a proposed deal that did not mention the role of fossil fuels in driving global warming. Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations reportedly opposed including such references.

Australian opposition leader Angus Taylor held Bowen responsible for the outcome, questioning his leadership despite the country’s significant investment in hosting the summit.

“This energy minister’s got to go because he’s a complete and utter failure,” Taylor told reporters on Monday. He also said Bowen should step down because he was responsible for the unsuccessful negotiations.

Bowen defended the outcome, attributing the failure to the strong and conflicting positions maintained by participating countries.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced questions in parliament over whether he would dismiss Bowen following the summit’s collapse. Australia had spent A$150 million on COP31, raising further questions from opposition members about the outcome.