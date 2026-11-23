TEXAS: After nearly three decades of electoral setbacks, Texas Democrats are preparing to push forward with an ambitious legislative agenda following their historic victories in the November 3 midterm elections. The party has won every statewide office for the first time since 1994 and secured control of the state House, although Republicans retained their majority in the Senate.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, who is scheduled to take office in January, now faces the challenge of translating campaign promises into legislation. Her allies have warned Republican lawmakers against obstructing the incoming administration’s economic proposals, arguing that voters have given Democrats a mandate for change.

State Democratic Senator Roland Gutierrez has already introduced legislation seeking to distribute $1,500 to every Texas household through an emergency fund. The proposal reflects one of Hinojosa’s prominent campaign commitments. Gutierrez warned Republicans that blocking the measure could carry political consequences.

“They can do whatever they want,” Gutierrez said, adding that Republicans would proceed at their own peril if they attempted to obstruct the agenda.

Even before the new Democratic majority officially takes effect, lawmakers have introduced more than 1,000 bills covering several policy areas. These include repealing the private school voucher programme, expanding Medicaid coverage, increasing the minimum wage and eliminating tax incentives for data centres.

However, the party’s control of the House does not guarantee that its proposals will become law. Republicans continue to control the state Senate, creating a significant legislative hurdle for measures involving public spending, healthcare expansion and taxation.