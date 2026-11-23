BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) cracked down on unauthorized businesses operating inside residential zones in RMV II Stage, sealing eleven commercial establishments during a joint inter-departmental enforcement drive. Carried out under the directions of BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the operation follows a pending Lokayukta complaint and enforces compliance with Karnataka High Court directions issued in Public Interest Litigation W.P. No. 20029/2015, which strictly prohibits unauthorized commercial activity in residentially designated buildings.

Civic teams had earlier surveyed the layout and identified a total of twenty-one commercial ventures operating in residential properties without obtaining requisite statutory permissions or land-use approvals. Moving decisively against the violators on Monday, enforcement officers locked and sealed eleven of those premises. Among the sealed establishments are Venista Salon, Om Sri Guru Anjaneya Swamy Astro Centre, Nirvana Aquarium, Build A Home, All Paws Veterinary Clinic, Lotus Spa and Salon, an information technology firm, a real estate agency, and Multi Builders, along with other commercial outlets.

Officials from multiple wings of the Bengaluru North City Corporation participated jointly in the operation to ensure smooth execution and strict adherence to municipal regulations. Civic authorities confirmed that Monday’s action represents only the first phase of the drive, warning that sealing procedures against the remaining ten identified establishments in RMV II Stage will continue over the coming days without leniency.

Reiterating its commitment to preserving the peaceful character of residential neighborhoods and preventing parking congestion and civic strain caused by illegal commercialization, the Corporation stated that joint inspections will be intensified across its jurisdiction. Property owners and tenants running businesses in residential buildings without valid municipal licenses have been cautioned to cease operations voluntarily or face immediate sealing and legal consequences in accordance with court mandates and civic bylaws.