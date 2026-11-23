MYSURU: The National Children’s Theatre Festival, jointly organized by the city’s Jagannath Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) and the Indian Institute of Educational Theatre (IIET) from November 15, concluded on Sunday.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, JCAC Director Ravikumar said, “More than 9 troupes from various parts of the country staged quality plays under the guidance of different directors during this festival. Intellectual development in children is possible only when their talents are given the right platform. Engaging in theatre activities from the primary level also has a positive impact on children’s learning and academics. It is commendable that these institutions have stepped forward to spread the fame of the cultural city of Mysuru nationwide through children’s theatre.”

Performances across 12 schools

The plays staged across 12 schools in the city—including Hardwicke School, Government Pre-University College in Kuvempunagar, Mathrumandali School, Bachpan Play School, Hari Vidyalaya, Mahaveer Vidya Mandir, Arivu Vidya Samsthe, BSS Vidyalaya, Morarji Desai School in Salundi, Ican International School, Learning Curve International School, and Atomic Energy School—received an overwhelming response.

Delivering the introductory remarks, Indian Theatre Foundation Trustee Jayaram Patil explained, “8 prominent theatre personalities were invited to the festival. Through performances held in 12 schools, approximately 2,500 children were introduced to theatre.

“Troupes and artists including Dr. Saraswathi and B.V. Shringa from Bengaluru, Shivaram and Sundaresh Devapriya from Mysuru, Seema Ghosh from West Bengal, Classic Theatre Foundation from Maharashtra, and Ujagar Dramatic Association from Mumbai participated. Additionally, IIET’s play Pippi Hindu Pappu was also staged.”

Arivu Samsthe’s Janardhan and several other dignitaries were present at the event.