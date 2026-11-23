MYSURU: Four student athletes from Maharani’s Women’s Arts College, Mysuru, have been selected to represent the University of Mysore in the Women’s South India Inter-University Kabaddi Championship to be held at Krishna University, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, from December 7 to 11, 2026.

The selected students are Trishanka, a second-year BA student; Dhanashree M., a second-year BA student; Pallavi, a first-year BA student; and Sanjana, a first-year BA student.

The selection of four players from Maharani’s Women’s Arts College to the University of Mysore women’s kabaddi team is a matter of special pride and honour for the institution.

College Principal Dr. Anita M.S., Physical Education Directors Dr. Bhaskar K.S. and Dr. Mohan Kumar C.S., along with teaching and non-teaching staff and students, congratulated the four athletes on their achievement and wished them success in the championship.