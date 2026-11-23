MYSURU: Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda inaugurated the promotional campaign for the three-day Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Cup-2026, organised by SVP Boys at Puneeth Rajkumar Park in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Mysuru.

The MLA launched the campaign formally by inaugurating the tournament trophy. The cricket tournament will be held on December 23, 24 and 25.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said sports play a vital role in developing physical fitness, discipline, friendship and team spirit among youngsters. Such tournaments provide an excellent platform for local sporting talent to showcase their abilities, he said, urging more youngsters to actively participate in sports and related activities.

Local leaders Gagan, Manju Gowda, Alanahalli, Sannappa, Venkatesh, Nadanahalli Madhusudan, Pradeep, Nagendra, Anand, Vinod, Gautham and several sports enthusiasts and residents were present.