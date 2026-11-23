MYSURU: The 2026‑27 State-Level Constitution Day celebrations, organised by the Department of Social Welfare, will be held in the cultural city of Mysuru on November 26 in a grand and meaningful manner, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said.

Chairing a preliminary meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday to review preparations, he directed all committees to work in close coordination and make elaborate arrangements in accordance with protocol to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. A grand procession carrying a copy of the Constitution on a specially decorated chariot will be taken out from Gun House Circle to Maharaja’s College Grounds on that day. Cultural troupes and digital content vans showcasing the values and ideals of the Constitution will be part of the procession.

Reddy instructed officials to ensure cleanliness in and around Town Hall and make necessary arrangements for floral tributes by cleaning the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Basaveshwara. There should be no lapses in sanitation and stage arrangements, he noted.

The main function will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds. As a prelude to the Constitution Day celebrations, a State-Level Youth Parliament programme will be organised on November 25 on the University of Mysore campus. The committee concerned has been directed to arrange safe accommodation and food for students arriving from different parts of the State. The invitation and publicity committee has been asked to prepare the list of dignitaries in accordance with protocol and print and distribute invitation cards after obtaining approval from the Social Welfare Minister, government secretaries and commissioners. The stage and procession committee will make arrangements for the construction of the main stage at Maharaja’s College Grounds, the inauguration ceremony and the procession carrying the Constitution from Gun House Circle. The cultural and digital content committee, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, will arrange cultural troupes and digital vans to screen videos highlighting the ideals and objectives of the Constitution during the procession.

The security committee will ensure adequate police deployment, traffic regulation and emergency services, including fire tenders and ambulances, at the venue and along the procession route.

He further directed the authorities to open an adequate number of food counters and take precautionary measures to prevent overcrowding and ensure the orderly movement of people.

Police Commissioner Vishnuvardhan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Yukesh Kumar, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner M.K. Savitha, Joint Director of the Social Welfare Department H.S. Bindya and other officials were present.