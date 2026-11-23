MYSURU: Specially-abled children should be treated as God’s own children and given love, affection and proper care, said C. Narendra, Chairman of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation.

Speaking at a programme organised at the Government School for the Deaf and Mute in Tilak Nagar, Mysuru, to mark the birthday of Home Minister Priyank Kharge here on Sunday, he said specially-abled children were embodiments of innocence, unconditional love and unique talents. It was the responsibility of society to treat them with respect, affection and equal opportunities rather than merely with sympathy.

He wished Priyank Kharge, who had earned people’s affection through his public-oriented administration while serving in various ministerial positions, greater success and higher positions in the future.

Expressing confidence that the Congress would return to power in the next Assembly elections, Narendra said the party was certain to continue its rule. As part of the celebrations, Narendra cut a birthday cake along with the children and served it to them. He later distributed refreshments to the children and celebrated the Minister’s birthday with them.

Instead of restricting the birthday celebrations to mere pomp and show, the organisers chose to share happiness with specially-abled children and extend love, affection and encouragement to them, thereby conveying a message of compassion and humanity.

Fan association members Raghavendra, Chetan and others were present.