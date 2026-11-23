MYSURU: Examinations are being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in association with Bharatha Samskruthi Prathishtana, to familiarise students and senior citizens aged above 60 with the Ramayana and other great epics of Indian tradition, said its president Mohan Kumar.

Speaking at a Ramayana examination programme organised by Bharatha Samskruthi Prathishtana and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the premises of Neelakanteshwara School in Nanjangud on Sunday, he said the main objective of the initiative was to introduce the younger generation to the values, ideals and life lessons contained in great epics such as the Ramayana. Creating awareness about the Ramayana among senior citizens would enable them to share their knowledge and life experiences with children, thereby fostering interest in and inspiring young minds to follow the ideals of the epic, he added.

Mohan Kumar said the relationships between Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman, and the values of mutual love, loyalty, devotion, sacrifice and a sense of duty, offer valuable guidance for everyone’s life. By incorporating these ideals into everyday life, individuals can develop good character and contribute to building a society rooted in strong moral values. Such values can also help India attain a distinguished position in the world.

Savitha, Paneesh Kumar, Mahesh and others were present.