MYSURU: Drinking water supply to several parts of Mysuru city will be disrupted on November 24 and 25 due to scheduled power maintenance work and emergency pipeline installation work.

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will undertake quarterly maintenance work at the Devanur Sub-station, which supplies electricity to the Melapura and Rammanahalli pumping stations that cater to Mysuru city. Consequently, power supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 5 pm on November 24.

In addition, emergency work to install a main pipeline at the Devanur water reservoir will be undertaken. Hence, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will not be able to ensure normal water supply on November 24.

The areas likely to face disruption on November 24 and 25 include Wards 9 to 16, 28 to 39, 52 and 53, covering Kesare, Rajendranagar, Subhashnagar, N.R. Mohalla, Gandhinagar, Udayagiri, Rajivnagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, Shantinagar, Kalyangiri, areas adjoining Dr. Rajkumar Road, Yaraganahalli, Siddhartha Layout, Alanahalli, Nandini Layout, Giridarshini Layout, Gousianagar and Kyathamaranahalli, among others.

The Executive Engineer of the Water Supply and Underground Drainage East Division of the MCC has appealed to residents of the affected areas to store sufficient water whenever supply is available and cooperate with the authorities.