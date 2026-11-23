MYSURU: With the objective of detecting cancer at an early stage, promoting preventive healthcare and providing comprehensive treatment for women under one roof, Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) has launched a specialised ‘Women’s Oncology Wellness Clinic’ at its Day Care Centre in Kuvempunagar, Mysuru.

The clinic brings together medical and surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons, psychiatrists and other specialists on a common platform. It will provide a comprehensive range of services, including cancer screening, diagnosis, advanced treatment, fertility preservation, counselling and follow-up care. The initiative particularly focuses on preventing and treating breast and cervical cancers, which are increasingly being detected among younger women.

Speaking on the occasion, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Haematologist and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Specialist Dr. Santosh Kumar K.N. said that cancers, which were earlier commonly detected among women in their 60s and 70s, are now increasingly being diagnosed in women in their 30s and 40s. “Prioritising family responsibilities at the cost of personal health and hesitating to discuss symptoms openly are among the major reasons for delays in diagnosis,” he said.

Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon Dr. Naveen S. emphasised the importance of regular screening, and said mammography was important for women aged 40 and above, while Pap smear tests were essential for detecting cervical cancer. “Early detection improves treatment outcomes and significantly reduces treatment costs,” he said.

Consultant Surgical Oncologist Dr. Rajalakshmi said that social stigma, embarrassment and fear often prevent women from seeking timely medical assistance. The availability of women specialists at the clinic would encourage more women to discuss their health concerns openly and seek appropriate medical care.

Explaining the latest advancements in breast-conserving surgery and minimally invasive procedures, she said these techniques help eligible patients preserve their natural appearance and maintain a better quality of life.

She also revealed that BHIO had successfully performed around 200 robotic surgeries. The institution additionally provides supportive services such as psychological counselling, nutritional guidance and financial assistance.

BHIO Chief Executive Officer Gautam Damerla said the clinic would make specialist consultations, medical guidance and follow-up services more accessible to women.

The initiative would also create awareness about preventive healthcare and encourage women to give priority to their health, he added.

Dr. Rajalakshmi will head the Women’s Oncology Wellness Clinic and oversee its medical services.