MYSURU: Spectacles were distributed to more than 270 beneficiaries who had undergone eye examinations at a mega free health check-up camp organised by the H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga in Mysuru.

KPCC member and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev distributed spectacles to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev said that eye check-up camps organised at many places often remain limited to examinations. However, his team had promised to provide surgeries and spectacles to all those found to be in need during the eye screening camp. “True to our promise, we have facilitated surgeries for hundreds of beneficiaries. We have now fulfilled our commitment by distributing spectacles as well,” he said.

He observed that people often tend to neglect their health in their day-to-day lives. Delays in getting eye examinations can aggravate vision problems and increase the power of corrective lenses. People must not neglect their health under any circumstances, including during festivals and other celebrations.

Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said that although there were hundreds of wealthy people in society, not everyone had the inclination to serve the public. H.V. Rajeev, however, had earned people’s affection by consistently organising socially oriented programmes, he said, appealing to the public to extend their support to him.

H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga members K.S. Ramaprasad, Shivamma, Veena, Ranganath and others were present.