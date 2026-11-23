BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh personally supervised a major eviction drive to clear unauthorized encroachments inside the iconic Jayanagar Shopping Complex and its surrounding roads. Accompanied by Executive Engineer Hariprasad, Assistant General Manager Shwetha, Market Division Assistant Revenue Officer Radha, and civic marshals, the Commissioner inspected congested walkways and warned traders against blocking public movement.

Pointing to the boundary already painted in front of commercial stalls, Ramesh issued strict instructions that shopkeepers must never cross the ‘Yellow Line’ to display merchandise, emphasizing that the markings must remain clearly visible across the complex at all times. He ordered the immediate removal of goods stacked near entry gates and common corridors that inconvenience shoppers and pedestrians.

Officials noted that for the past ten to fifteen days, the civic body had conducted continuous awareness drives using auto-rickshaw loudspeakers and microphone announcements, giving encroachers ample time to voluntarily clear out. Because several traders ignored these repeated warnings, the Commissioner directed that dedicated civic marshals be deployed across the shopping complex premises starting Tuesday to patrol the area and enforce discipline.

Taking a tough stand against roadside congestion, Ramesh instructed enforcement teams to mercilessly impose penalties and confiscate merchandise from vendors operating outside spaces officially allotted by the Corporation, including street hawkers spilling onto adjacent public roads beyond the complex compound.

During his thorough inspection of the facility, the Commissioner also uncovered instances of individuals running unauthorized businesses under fake signboards without formal shop allotments, as well as allotted retail units that had been illegally converted into storage godowns. He directed officials to immediately vacate and seal such misused spaces, signaling a sustained push to restore order, safety, and smooth pedestrian access at one of South Bengaluru’s busiest retail hubs.