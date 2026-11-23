BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar directed engineering and civic officials to develop connected, pedestrian-friendly walkable routes and sustain round-the-clock cleanliness across major roads ahead of next month’s ‘Bengaluru Jatre’ celebrations. Chairing a comprehensive review meeting with senior administrators and civic volunteers, the Commissioner assessed progress on the ‘Ward One’ intensive sanitation drive, arterial road maintenance, footpath upgrades along GKVK Double Road, and logistical arrangements for the upcoming Walk Fest.

To ensure a safe and comfortable experience for participants during the Bengaluru Jatre Walk Fest, Kumar instructed Executive Engineers to prepare smooth, connected walking stretches around Science Gallery, Hegde Nagar, Uttam Sagar, Banaswadi, and Yelahanka. Reviewing wider festival preparations which will feature more than twenty cultural programs across 14 local stages, he ordered officials to promptly update artist rosters, vendor lists, and venue schedules on the official event portal while coordinating closely with local stakeholders.

Emphasizing that civic hygiene cannot rely on occasional cleanup drives, the Commissioner mandated continuous sweeping and maintenance of all arterial and sub-arterial roads under BNCC limits. Expressing serious concern over poor sanitation along stretches managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) despite repeated reminders, he directed officials to send a formal letter urging NHAI to clean and maintain its corridors immediately. Additionally, he reviewed infrastructure projects funded under the Rs 2,000-crore development grant, instructing officers to speed up ongoing works and launch pending projects without delay.

Inspecting pedestrian upgrades along GKVK Double Road, Kumar told engineers to prioritize safe, barrier-free footpaths for daily commuters. The review session brought together Additional Commissioners Mona Roat and Satheesh Kumar, Joint Commissioners Pallavi and Mohammad Naeem Momin, Chief Engineers Dr. Raghavendra Prasad and Yamuna, health and forest officers, and Arun Pai of civic volunteer group The Ugly Indian, signaling a united push to make North Bengaluru cleaner, safer, and festival-ready.