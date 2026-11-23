BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will transform Karnataka’s capital into a sprawling, decentralized cultural hub from December 4 to 13 through ‘Bengaluru Jatre,’ a ten-day public festival celebrating the city’s rich heritage, diverse communities, and modern identity. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that the Rs 20-crore celebration aims to treat the rapidly expanding metropolis as one cohesive village, bringing art, music, literature, and history directly to neighborhoods across all five municipal corporations rather than restricting events to a single central venue.

Conceived in 2023 and aligned with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s vision, the festival will feature over 200 cultural programs across parks, college grounds, malls, technology parks, Metro stations, and Majestic Bus Station. The festivities will kick off at 4 pm on December 4 along MG Road and Brigade Road, where the Chief Minister will flag off a grand procession featuring 500 folk artistes from 20 troupes across Karnataka, followed by live musical performances from 6 pm.

To connect younger residents with Bengaluru’s 500-year journey, Fort High School grounds will host an exhibition recreating Kempegowda’s original vision while linking historic trades with contemporary gig, restaurant, and service workers. Youths can also join an online ‘Bengaluru Treasure Hunt’ spanning ancient temples, churches, mosques, and the historic Kadlekai Parishe. Meanwhile, special events near Russell Market will spotlight Bengaluru’s linguistic and community diversity, alongside nine days of performances at Ravindra Kalakshetra and neighborhood stages at Freedom Park, Shalini Grounds, Ram Mandir Grounds, and ITI Grounds. Under the ‘Unboxing Bengaluru’ initiative, short cultural shows will pop up in roughly 50 local parks, while the beloved Bengaluru Book Fair returns from December 11 to 13.

The ten-day celebration will culminate on December 13 with a free-entry grand finale at Manekshaw Parade Ground headlined by singers Sanjith Hegde and Sunidhi Chauhan, where visitors must complete advance registration for mandatory QR-code entry. Urging families and institutions to participate wholeheartedly, Gowda directed citizens to check updated schedules on the official portal, www.bengalurujatre.in.