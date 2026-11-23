BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has announced a complete one-day ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat across its jurisdiction on Wednesday, November 25, in observance of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti. Issuing an official media release, the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that all municipal and private slaughterhouses, along with retail and wholesale meat stalls within GBA limits, must remain strictly closed throughout the day.

Civic authorities have directed all concerned commercial establishments, vendors, and stakeholders to adhere rigorously to the prohibition, warning that inspection teams will monitor compliance across city zones to prevent unauthorized slaughter or sales. Similar to restrictions enforced on Gandhi Jayanti, Mahaveer Jayanti, and Buddha Poornima, the annual directive aims to maintain public order and honor the peaceful observance of the occasion across Karnataka’s capital.

Observed globally as International Meatless Day and International Vegetarian Day, November 25 marks the birth anniversary of Sadhu Thanwardas Lilaram Vaswani. Born in 1879 in Hyderabad, Sindh, Sadhu Vaswani was a renowned Indian educationist, spiritual leader, and founder of the Mira Movement in Education who dedicated his life to promoting compassion toward all living beings, non-violence, and vegetarianism. After relocating to Pune in 1949, his teachings inspired the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, which continues to champion mindful, cruelty-free living around the world.

With the temporary suspension coming into effect from Wednesday morning, daily meat buyers, local eateries, and hospitality businesses across Bengaluru are advised to plan their procurement in advance. Civic officials emphasized that the restriction is strictly a single-day measure and normal commercial operations at slaughterhouses and meat shops will resume on Thursday morning without disruption.