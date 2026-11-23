BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh appealed to Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and citizens to actively join hands to make the upcoming ‘Bengaluru Jatre’ a vibrant public celebration, while simultaneously promising on-the-spot solutions to pressing neighborhood civic problems. Chairing a consultative meeting with RWA office-bearers across multiple layouts, he announced that the festival scheduled from December 4 to 13 will be decentralized this year across 15 to 20 parks, lake premises, and public spaces in Bommanahalli and Jayanagar zones instead of remaining confined around Vidhana Soudha. Encouraging wards to showcase local artists, children, and senior citizens rather than hiring outside troupes, he also revealed that work orders have been issued to launch on-street smart parking in Koramangala, BTM Layout, and Jayanagar within two months, alongside strict fines for commercial buildings misusing basement parking and drives to clear footpath encroachments.

During the interactive session, resident groups flagged a wide range of urgent infrastructure grievances. Koramangala and HSR Layout representatives highlighted stalled desilting of the K‑100 stormwater drain near Sony World Junction, severe traffic jams caused by auto and taxi queues at a CNG station near Sarjapur Main Road, dangerous protruding sewage chambers on the Somasundarapalya-Kudlu stretch, garbage and liquor bottle dumping in local playgrounds, and the long-delayed installation of a lift at the HSR Layout 5th Sector skywalk. Residents from Jayanagar, Banashankari, and surrounding areas also demanded immediate road repairs following BWSSB digging near Sarakki Lake, removal of dried dangerous trees across several layouts, clearance of showroom and shop encroachments on footpaths, weed removal at Subramanyapura Lake, crackdowns on illegal seven-storey PGs in BTM Layout, and action against open garbage burning and poor waste collection in Padmanabhanagar, Yelachenahalli, Byrasandra, and Gurappanapalya.

Responding positively, Commissioner Ramesh instructed RWAs to submit written lists of ward-level complaints ten days in advance so he can conduct personal ward inspections with department officials to resolve problems on priority. He further announced the appointment of officially recognized ‘Ward Volunteers’ in every locality to strengthen coordination between citizens and the civic body.