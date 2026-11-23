FRANKFURT: NATO member states’ intelligence agencies believe Russia is planning to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear weapon into space this year, raising fresh concerns over the militarisation of space and the security of global satellite networks. The assessment was reported on Monday by German media outlets, citing intelligence shared among Western countries.

According to broadcasters NDR and WDR and newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Western intelligence services, including Germany’s foreign intelligence agency BND and its armed forces, have exchanged information about a Russian satellite named Sputnik-S. The satellite was reportedly assembled several years ago and is currently stationed in the Moscow region.

The reports suggest that the satellite could form part of Russia’s efforts to develop space-based nuclear capabilities. However, the specific operational details and intended deployment of the alleged weapon have not been independently confirmed.

Russia’s embassy in Germany, the BND and NATO headquarters in Brussels did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported intelligence assessment.

Concerns about Russia’s space weapons programme have been growing for several years. In 2024, Moscow rejected allegations by US officials that it was developing an anti-satellite weapon capable of triggering a nuclear explosion in space. Washington had raised concerns that such a system could threaten satellites operated by other countries.

US officials have also alleged that Russia has been developing a nuclear weapon designed to destroy large networks of satellites. One potential target identified in previous assessments was SpaceX’s Starlink network, which has played an important role in providing internet connectivity to Ukrainian forces during the ongoing war with Russia.