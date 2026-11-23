TBILISI: Armenia has published a draft proposal for a new constitution, marking a significant step towards securing a formal peace agreement with neighbouring Azerbaijan after decades of conflict between the two South Caucasus nations.

The draft, unveiled on Monday, seeks to address a major obstacle in the peace negotiations by rewriting the constitution’s preamble and removing a reference that Azerbaijan has repeatedly opposed.

The development places fresh pressure on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to deliver a lasting peace agreement with Baku. Pashinyan secured another term in June following an election widely viewed as a referendum on his handling of the peace process.

Addressing the nation shortly after the draft was published, Pashinyan expressed confidence that the constitutional changes would pave the way for a permanent settlement.

“I stake my entire political, human and moral credibility on this issue and say that after the adoption of the new Constitution, we will not only sign and ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but will also have institutional, lasting and irreversible peace,” he said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have experienced intermittent conflict since the late 1980s, primarily over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region that remained under ethnic Armenian control for decades. Azerbaijan recaptured the territory through a military offensive in 2023.