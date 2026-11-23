DHAKA: Bangladesh has warned that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be arrested and jailed if she returns from India, escalating political tensions ahead of her proposed return in December. The government is also seeking her extradition from New Delhi, insisting that India honour the existing extradition treaty between the two countries.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Hasina would face immediate arrest upon entering Bangladesh. Speaking in an interview, Obaed said the government expected India to hand her over as a convicted person so that the country’s legal process could proceed.

“We would like India to honour the extradition treaty and return her as a convict, and the law will take its course,” Obaed said. India’s Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In April, India had said it was examining Bangladesh’s extradition request.

Hasina has been living in India since August 2024, when she fled Bangladesh following widespread protests that ended her 15‑year rule. She faces a death sentence in Bangladesh, while her Awami League party has been banned following the uprising. The United Nations has estimated that up to 1,400 people were killed during the unrest.

Her reported plans to return in December have further intensified the political situation. Hasina has sought a new passport and identity card ahead of her proposed return, but the Bangladeshi government has rejected her requests.