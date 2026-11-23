Ukraine says seven naval drones sank a Russian corvette in Benghazi, destroying a combat helicopter, as Kyiv intensifies attacks against Russian military-linked vessels operating beyond the battlefield.

KYIV: Ukraine has claimed responsibility for sinking a Russian naval corvette at a port in eastern Libya using seven naval drones, marking a significant escalation in its operations against Russian military assets beyond the immediate battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the attack on Monday, saying the Russian corvette Mercury was destroyed during Sunday’s operation. He added that a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was also eliminated in the strike.

“Despite all the enemy’s attempts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette ‘Mercury’ was sunk,” Zelenskiy said in a statement posted on Telegram. He added that Ukraine would continue operations in designated waters.

The attack reportedly took place while the vessel was docked at the Benghazi naval base. Libya’s eastern-based government confirmed that the corvette had been struck at the facility.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian vessel had remained in the area for several days under a cooperation agreement. It was reportedly refuelling and resupplying while escorting Russian cargo ships capable of transporting military supplies.

The development comes a day after Ukraine also targeted the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara in the Gulf of Finland. Zelenskiy alleged that Russia had used the vessel to transport weapons.

Meanwhile, eastern Libya’s Prime Minister Osama Hamad requested a United Nations investigation into suspicions that the boats involved in the attack had been launched from western Libya.