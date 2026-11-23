DUBAI: Iran has warned that it will use all available means to confront the United States naval blockade on its oil exports, describing Washington’s restrictions as military aggression and asserting its right to defend its economic interests.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, issued the warning during a weekly news conference on Monday, reiterating Tehran’s opposition to the blockade imposed on Iranian oil shipments.

The United States initially introduced the blockade on April 13 before lifting it in June following a draft understanding with Tehran. However, Washington restored the restrictions on July 14 after negotiations collapsed, further straining relations between the two countries.

Baghaei insisted that Iran would not accept the restrictions and maintained that the country had the right to respond using available measures.

The blockade has severely disrupted Iranian crude exports, with visible shipments declining to nearly zero in recent months.

However, maritime monitoring organisation TankerTrackers.com reported last week that a tanker was loading Iranian crude in the Gulf through a ship-to-ship transfer. The vessel could potentially become the first to successfully export Iranian oil since the blockade was reinstated.

Baghaei dismissed reports concerning Iranian ships loading oil as speculation.

Meanwhile, Tehran has maintained its position regarding the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage for international energy shipments.