BIDAR: Children and young people should receive encouragement in art, music and other cultural activities alongside formal education, as these activities help develop their talents and preserve the region’s culture and traditions, said Vinodkumar Vaijinath Appe, Chairman of the Bidar Urban Development Authority.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day district-level Kala Pratibhotsava 2026‑27, organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture at the Poojya Channabasava Pattaddevaru District Auditorium on Tuesday.

Appe said the festival aimed to identify hidden talents among children and provide them with opportunities to showcase their abilities. He urged parents and teachers to recognise children’s interests and encourage them to participate in cultural activities.

Balavantarao Patil, retired Joint Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, Kalaburagi Division, spoke about Karnataka’s Hindustani and Carnatic classical music traditions. He said young artists could achieve success with proper guidance and opportunities.

Vijaykumar Sonare, a member of the Karnataka Janapada Academy, said talent, determination and hard work were important for success. He encouraged participants to make full use of the festival.

Other dignitaries present included Dr. Sanjeevkumar Atiwale of the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority and S. B. Kuchabal. Artists and representatives from cultural organisations also attended.

The festival featured competitions in classical dance, Sugama Sangeetha, painting, folk songs, Hindustani and Carnatic classical music, instrumental music, drama, elocution and solo performances.

Children, teenagers and young adults from across Bidar district participated enthusiastically. Their performances in music, dance and other art forms impressed the audience. The participants displayed confidence, creativity and a strong interest in preserving traditional art forms.

Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture Sidrama Shinde welcomed the gathering and introduced the programme. Devidas Joshi hosted the event, while Clementina proposed the vote of thanks.

Several artists, parents and members of the public attended the two-day festival.