AURAD: The bandh called in Aurad on Tuesday demanding a permanent solution to the town’s drinking water crisis received strong public support. Shops, business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed as residents joined the protest.

Traders voluntarily shut their establishments from Tuesday morning. Women participated in the protest carrying empty water pots, while students from schools and colleges also extended their support.

Bus services were disrupted due to the bandh, causing inconvenience to passengers at the bus stand. Protesters gathered near Basaveshwara Circle and raised slogans demanding a permanent drinking water supply.

Residents expressed their anger over the failure of the administration and elected representatives to resolve the worsening water crisis. They demanded immediate steps to ensure a regular and reliable water supply to the town.

Bidar Assistant Commissioner Abhinav Jain visited the protest site and heard the grievances of the residents. He received a memorandum from the protesters and assured them that the drinking water problem would be resolved within a week.

Following the assurance, the protesters called off their agitation. They had earlier planned to continue the protest with an overnight sit-in.

Dr. Dhanraj Raga, president of the Citizens’ Conflict Committee, former MLA Gundappa Vakil and committee members Basavaraj Shetkar, Kallappa Deshmukh, Anil Jeerobe, Rahul Khandare, Ratnadeep Kasture, Santosh Suryavanshi, Lakshman Devakatte and others participated in the protest.

More than 15 organisations, including the Bar Association, extended their support to the bandh and the demand for a permanent solution to the drinking water crisis.