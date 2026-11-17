BENGALURU: Healthcare mobilization across Karnataka has reached a critical juncture as tens of thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) initiate an indefinite, round-the-clock agitation at Freedom Park. Spearheaded by employee unions, the massive demonstration brings together more than 40,000 grassroots health workers demanding a revised, fixed monthly honorarium of ₹15,000, alongside comprehensive welfare protections and resolution of administrative grievances.

The core grievance centers on long-standing financial stagnation and unfulfilled administrative promises. Protesters highlight that despite bearing the brunt of public health delivery at the community level, including maternal care, immunization drives, and disease surveillance, their current monthly compensation remains fixed at ₹8,000. This total package comprises a ₹3,000 central contribution supplemented by a ₹5,000 state component. Union representatives point out that over the past decade, cumulative remuneration increases have barely kept pace with economic realities, leaving frontline workers struggling against soaring living costs.

Furthermore, agitation leaders have reminded authorities of previous commitments made during earlier negotiations, noting that high-level assurances to raise baseline support to ₹10,000 remain unimplemented. Protesters contrast Karnataka’s current compensation structure with neighboring states like Kerala, where remuneration models exceed ₹12,000 per month, arguing that Karnataka’s economic standing easily affords better financial recognition for its health workforce. Beyond monetary demands, the protesting workers have voiced severe frustration over technological hurdles, citing excessive burdens imposed by mandatory digital reporting apps like Samastha and Nikshay without adequate device provisions or technical backing.

With thousands of workers rotating through the campsite in shifts from districts across the state, the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha has affirmed that the round-the-clock dharna will continue indefinitely. Participants remain firm in their resolve, declaring that they will not vacate the grounds or halt their strike until the state government issues formal written orders satisfying their demands.

Impact on rural healthcare

With thousands of workers streaming into Bengaluru by district-wise rotation and completely withdrawing from routine grassroots duties, rural public health services across several districts have experienced disruptions. The union leadership has affirmed that the agitating health workers will remain firm in their resolve, maintaining their indefinite round-the-clock occupation at Freedom Park until the state government issues formal written orders addressing all pending demands.