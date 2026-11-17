BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), expanding its sweeping financial and forensic investigation into recruitment irregularities across Karnataka, has intensified its probe into allegations surrounding the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department examinations. The inquiry focuses closely on past recruitment processes overseen during the tenure of former RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, following sharp political allegations brought forward by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

As part of the ongoing money-laundering and malpractice probe stemming from state recruitment examinations, federal investigators probed key individuals connected to the administrative apparatus, including Shivashankarappa Sahukar, Gyanendra, and Geetha. According to official prosecution filings and court reports submitted by the agency, the queried individuals offered evasive responses during questioning, maintaining limited awareness regarding procedural manipulation while acknowledging that systemic irregularities had occurred.

The central scrutiny centers on allegations of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet tampering and backdoor manipulations during selection processes for Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and allied posts managed under the department. Investigators are attempting to trace whether financial kickbacks or systematic leak networks compromised examination sanctity prior to final candidate appointments.

The widening federal probe has triggered intense political friction across the state. Union Minister Kumaraswamy previously alleged administrative complicity and lapses during Kharge’s tenure overseeing the RDPR portfolio.

In response, Minister Priyank Kharge strongly denied any personal wrongdoing or administrative complicity, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated maneuvers. Kharge asserted that federal investigative agencies are being leveraged to politically pressure administrative figures and implicate ruling party leaders. Stressing transparency, Kharge maintained that the state administration welcomes an uncompromised, thorough inquiry into any systemic flaws, emphasizing that accountability must be enforced strictly within the framework of law.

As the ED continues compiling forensic trails, asset attachments, and witness depositions related to multiple state recruitment boards, the legal and political fallout surrounding exam irregularities remains a central flashpoint in Karnataka’s political landscape.