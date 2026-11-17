BENGALURU: Transport authorities in Karnataka have temporarily halted the registration of new electric cabs operated by Vietnam-based Green SM following intense protests and formal representations from local taxi driver unions. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh announced that he has instructed departmental officials to freeze further vehicle registrations for the company until comprehensive policy reviews and ministerial discussions are concluded.

Green SM, an electric vehicle taxi operator that already provides services in the Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad markets, recently obtained an aggregator licence under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Rules, 2016, successfully registering its initial fleet of 100 cabs in Bengaluru. However, industry pushback intensified after reports revealed plans to introduce promotional services priced at approximately ₹8 per kilometer, significantly lower than standard government-regulated aggregator fares. Well-placed sources indicated that the company intended to scale up operations by registering at least 500 additional vehicles across the city.

Local driver and union associations strongly opposed the entry, arguing that predatory pricing structures would severely undercut traditional cab operators and independent drivers struggling with operational expenses. Minister Suresh stated that a final policy decision regarding the expansion of such low-cost EV taxi fleets will be determined only after formal consultations with the Chief Minister.

In a separate announcement addressing road safety, Minister Suresh revealed that the state government is finalizing legislation to ban half-helmets across Karnataka, with implementation likely by the New Year. Furthermore, penalties for driving two-wheelers on pedestrian footpaths have been heavily increased: violators will face a ₹5,000 fine for a first offense, a ₹10,000 fine for a second infraction, and vehicle confiscation upon any subsequent violation.