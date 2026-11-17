BENGALURU: State health authorities have launched an aggressive public awareness push to shield adolescents from the glamorization of substance abuse. While inaugurating the ‘Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 4.0’ at Arogya Soudha, Health Minister U.T. Khader voiced strong displeasure regarding the depiction of smoking by film actors, warning that cinematic glamorization routinely misguides impressionable young audiences into adopting fatal habits.

Addressing students and community members gathered at the event, the minister pointedly noted that actors who pose with cigarettes on screen are merely performing roles, often receiving commercial compensation while bearing none of the health consequences. He cautioned youth against treating celebrities as role models for lifestyle choices, warning that imitating on-screen smoking habits can severely damage personal health and ultimately lead to intensive care hospitalization, leaving grieving families to face the consequences alone. Later clarifying his remarks to media personnel, Khader explained that his critique was not targeted at any specific regional actors, but rather addressed a broader media trend across Indian and international cinema where tobacco usage is styled as a fashionable or rebellious trait.

The state-level campaign launch also served as a platform to address broader regulatory enforcement challenges concerning tobacco control within corporate and public transit spaces. Responding to queries regarding designated smoking zones within major IT and BT corporate parks, Khader acknowledged that while total bans are difficult to implement overnight in workplaces employing hundreds of thousands of people, authorities have received specific proposals to restrict or downsize these zones and are actively reviewing the matter.

Furthermore, the health minister addressed the ongoing black-market circulation of e-cigarettes despite existing legislative prohibitions. Emphasizing that eliminating any banned substance entirely is a gradual administrative process rather than an overnight transition, he issued a stern warning that law enforcement will enact strict legal penalties against any commercial entities or individuals caught selling electronic nicotine delivery systems surreptitiously. Officials also confirmed that scrutiny will be extended to address recurring concerns regarding indirect tobacco or gutkha brand advertisements appearing on public transport networks like Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses, reaffirming the state’s commitment to rigorous public health compliance.