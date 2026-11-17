NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently stated that his state will continue to honor its legal obligations to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu as mandated by the Supreme Court, while strongly questioning neighboring political parties over their persistent opposition to the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

Speaking to reporters following a high-profile meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during the memoir launch of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Shivakumar remarked on their personal rapport while firmly defending Karnataka’s regional interests. “Of course, we are friends. They have their own political problems,” Shivakumar noted. He challenged regional parties across the border by highlighting judicial directives, asking whether critics had reviewed the Supreme Court orders that outline water-sharing frameworks and revision petitions.

The encounter highlights ongoing geopolitical friction between the neighboring states regarding the contested Mekedatu project. Karnataka consistently maintains that the 67.15 tmc ft storage reservoir is fully within its legal rights to construct, arguing that it will effectively regulate water flow during distress years. Conversely, Tamil Nadu fiercely opposes the initiative, contending that the dam could severely restrict its entitled share of Cauvery waters and impact downstream agricultural communities in the delta region.

This inter-state dispute has also created intra-party friction. Tamil Nadu Congress President Manickam Tagore recently voiced sharp opposition to Shivakumar’s continued push for Mekedatu, warning that the dam could dry out parts of the Cauvery delta. Citing the 2018 Supreme Court verdict and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award, Tagore stressed that Tamil Nadu is guaranteed 177.25 tmc ft annually including unregulated catchment flows and urged legal escalation to block construction. Despite these political divisions, Shivakumar maintains that Karnataka can successfully build the reservoir while ensuring downstream releases comply with all judicial mandates.