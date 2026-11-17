BENGALURU: A grim discovery in a deserted layout near the city’s outskirts has triggered a high-level police investigation, leaving local law enforcement exploring conflicting theories of targeted homicide versus suicide. The body of a thirty-something businessman was found lifeless inside a stationary vehicle in Manchappanahalli, bearing a severe head injury consistent with firearm discharge.

According to senior police officials, local residents alerted the Bagalur police station after noticing a suspicious car parked indefinitely in an isolated area within Manchappanahalli near Bagalur. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers inspected the vehicle and discovered a man deceased in the front seat. The victim was subsequently identified as Imran Pasha, a resident hailing from Bannerghatta Road who operated within the local scrap trading sector.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth briefed media personnel at the site, noting that preliminary inspections revealed a suspected bullet entry wound on the right side of the victim’s head. Furthermore, forensic teams recovered an empty cartridge casing near the vehicle, prompting a rigorous sweep of the interior and surrounding terrain. An elite Forensic Science Laboratory team was deployed immediately to examine trajectory angles, recover latent fingerprints, and verify whether a licensed or illicit firearm remains secured inside the automobile.

Investigators have broadened their inquiries to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. Police are actively interviewing grieving family members, business associates, and acquaintances to uncover potential financial disputes, personal conflicts, or underlying pressures that might point toward suicide. Simultaneously, cyber and intelligence units are tracking recent communications and travel timelines of the deceased to ascertain if he was lured to the isolated location or accompanied by unidentified individuals. As forensic reports and ballistic analyses are awaited, authorities emphasize that every possible angle is being rigorously evaluated to establish whether the incident represents a calculated execution or a self-inflicted fatality.