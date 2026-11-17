BENGALURU: Denouncing aggressive commercial practices within the healthcare sector, Karnataka health authorities have launched an immediate inquiry into a private medical facility in North Bengaluru after management allegedly detained a patient’s mobile phone as collateral over a minor billing shortfall of ₹5,000.

The controversial incident unfolded at a private multi-specialty hospital located in the Thanisandra locality. According to distressed family members, administrative personnel refused to discharge or proceed with essential post-procedural protocols after patient care costs exceeded initial estimates by a small margin. Lacking immediate cash liquidity to clear the residual balance on the spot, a patient relative was reportedly coerced into surrendering their personal mobile phone as a security guarantee until the remainder was settled.

The incident triggered widespread public outrage after details surfaced across regional media channels. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, Health Minister U.T. Khader intervened directly, denouncing the practice as inhumane and legally indefensible.

The minister dispatched specialized inspection teams from the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) to execute surprise audits at the Thanisandra facility. Investigators are reviewing billing logs, admission ledgers, and CCTV footage to verify the coercion allegations. Under the provisions of the KPME Act and prevailing state clinical guidelines, medical establishments are strictly prohibited from retaining personal valuables, withholding medical records, or delaying emergency discharges over financial disputes.

The Thanisandra episode highlights friction points between state regulators and private healthcare providers regarding transparent pricing and patient rights. The state health department recently instituted aggressive oversight frameworks, requiring private hospitals to prominently display standard procedure rates at reception desks and prohibiting predatory financial exploitation.

Health department officials confirmed that if preliminary findings substantiate the allegations, strict penal action ranging from heavy financial penalties to the suspension of operating licenses under the KPME framework will be initiated against the management. Furthermore, the administration reiterated warnings that any hospital found withholding patients, remains, or personal belongings over unpaid bills will face swift punitive prosecution.