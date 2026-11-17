BENGALURU: Advancing a major inter-basin water infrastructure initiative, Karnataka Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy has directed senior officials to expedite the finalization of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the contentious Bedti-Varada river-linking undertaking.

The administrative directives were issued during a high-level progress review meeting convened at the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama head office. Minister Chaluvarayaswamy emphasized the necessity of seamless inter-governmental coordination between state and central bodies to ensure the technical blueprints are completed within strict timeframes, noting that topographical and geological field surveys are already progressing.

Estimated at an overall cost of ₹9,652.73 crore, the Bedti-Varada project is engineered to divert 18.5 TMC of surplus water from the west-flowing Bedti River toward the Tungabhadra sub-basin via an extensive network of pipelines and lift-irrigation systems. According to departmental briefs presented during the review, the project aims to stabilize irrigation across 70,053 hectares and benefit approximately 20.21 lakh residents across the drought-prone districts of Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Koppal.

Allocations from the diverted quantum include 77 million cubic meters designated for drinking water supplies, 131 million cubic meters for industrial requirements, and 316 million cubic meters for agricultural irrigation. Furthermore, officials confirmed that the scheme has been formally integrated into the broader Godavari-Cauvery river-linking grid, which is projected to secure an additional 15.89 TMC of water for Karnataka via the Almatti reservoir.

During the meeting, the Minister instructed engineering teams to pinpoint a strategic site within Haveri district for a major water storage facility, clearly delineate irrigation command boundaries, and secure pending regulatory clearances from the Forest Department for ongoing investigative surveys.

Despite its anticipated agricultural benefits, the project continues to face fierce resistance from environmentalists, local residents, and political leaders in Uttara Kannada district, including local Member of Parliament and former Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri.

Critics argue that diverting water from the Bedti River will devastate the fragile ecology of the Western Ghats, endanger native biodiversity, disrupt wildlife corridors, and alter natural hydrological flows. Coastal and riparian communities have also voiced grave apprehensions that reduced river discharge will compromise local drinking water security, harm indigenous fisheries, and livelihood dependencies. Environmental groups continue to demand transparent, comprehensive environmental impact assessments and inclusive public consultations before any physical execution begins.

Ecological concerns

Potential submergence and clearing of hundreds of acres of pristine forest tracts within a designated global biodiversity hotspot, threatening rare flora and vital wildlife migration corridors. Reduced downstream flows during non-monsoon months, which threaten to disrupt local agricultural irrigation, deplete groundwater tables, and jeopardize coastal estuarine fisheries and livelihoods dependent on the Bedti river basin.