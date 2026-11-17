BENGALURU: Karnataka is escalating its ongoing financial disputes with federal authorities, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal showdown in the nation’s highest court. State officials have confirmed that preparations are officially underway to file a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court against the central administration. The planned litigation stems from the federal government’s refusal to release ₹2,186 crore in vital grants owed to local Gram Panchayats.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Eshwar B. Khandre, issued direct instructions to Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty during a high-level consultation held at Vidhana Soudha. The withheld funds, totaling ₹2,186.20 crore for the 2025‑26 fiscal year, were originally allocated under the formal recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. According to state leadership, federal authorities have delayed disbursement citing trivial administrative excuses, despite the state government fulfilling all required documentation and procedural conditions.

Minister Khandre stressed that taking legal recourse has become an absolute necessity. The state is currently grappling with severe agricultural distress and drought-like conditions exacerbated by rainfall deficits linked to the El Niño climate phenomenon. With local treasuries severely depleted, grassroots administrative bodies lack the basic financial resources required to execute routine maintenance, infrastructural repairs, and essential community services. State officials argue that withholding constitutionally mandated grants unjustly penalizes rural citizens.

Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty reviewed the legal merits of the case during the conference, which included departmental leaders such as Principal Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Law Department officials. The Advocate General confirmed that robust constitutional grounds exist for the petition, drawing parallels to previous successful legal challenges where the state compelled federal disbursement of overdue funds. In addition to the withheld grants, legal teams are reviewing pending departmental litigation concerning Panchayat Development Officer seniority lists across higher judicial forums.