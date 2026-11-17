MANDYA: District In-charge Secretary Manoj Kumar Meena has directed officials to take personal responsibility for completing all development works in Mandya district within the stipulated time. He warned that delays caused by poor planning or technical reasons would not be accepted.

Addressing a general meeting at the Kaveri Hall of the Zilla Panchayat office, Meena instructed officials to visit project sites regularly and monitor the progress of works. He said site inspections, technical approvals and land acquisition must be completed early, followed by the tender process.

Expressing concern over projects that had not started between August and November, he asked officials to avoid unnecessary delays. He directed departments to prepare estimates and complete preliminary work by January. Priorities should be decided at the beginning, as frequent changes create confusion. Tender procedures and material procurement should also be completed by the end of January.

Meena said government and Zilla Panchayat funds must be used properly instead of being spent in a hurry at the end of the financial year. He stressed that development should be measured by the quality of work and benefits to the public, not merely by the amount of money spent.

He also instructed officials to use funds allocated for hostel repairs and infrastructure on time. Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres must provide quality healthcare and necessary facilities. All departments should work together to ensure better results.

Priority on proper use of funds

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.R. Nandini said public needs were being given priority while implementing development works and government schemes. She said officials had been instructed to conduct joint inspections to check the need, availability of land and technical feasibility of proposed projects. Funds from different sources would not be spent twice on the same work.

She said proposals had been sent to the Finance Department for additional funds to meet committed expenses, including salaries, pensions, gratuity and outsourced staff payments. Procurement and construction works would follow the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act and its rules.

Block Education Officers must submit reports on school equipment purchases, fund utilisation and ongoing works. Proposals for incomplete projects requiring additional funds would be sent to the state government for consideration in the next budget.

Most infrastructure work for the district’s milk bank has been completed. However, three essential equipment items, including an autoclave and a deep freezer, are yet to be provided. A request has been sent to the concerned department’s secretary. The facility will be ready for public use once the equipment arrives.

Zilla Panchayat Planning Cell officer Dhanush and Deputy Secretary (Grade-I) Shivalingaiah attended the meeting, along with other district officials.