MANNALLI: Government First Grade College in Mannalli village has received development facilities worth ₹45 lakh, including a new computer laboratory for BCA students and modern gym equipment. The facilities were inaugurated by Dr. Shailendra Beldale, MLA of Bidar South.

The inauguration was held alongside the launch of the 2026‑27 men’s volleyball tournament, jointly organised by Bidar University and the college.

The new BCA laboratory, built at a cost of ₹20 lakh, is equipped with modern computer systems. It is expected to help students improve their technical knowledge, practical skills and computer education, preparing them for employment opportunities in the digital sector.

Gym equipment worth ₹25 lakh has also been provided to promote physical fitness, good health and sports among students. Beldale urged students to make proper use of the facilities and focus on both education and physical development.

Speaking at the event, he said rural students had considerable talent and could achieve success if provided with proper infrastructure and opportunities. He added that sports played an important role in developing discipline, confidence, leadership and teamwork. He encouraged young people to participate in sports and aim for achievements at university, state and national levels.

The MLA also stressed the importance of identifying and encouraging students’ hidden talents. He advised participants to accept both victory and defeat in the true spirit of sportsmanship and work hard to reach higher levels of competition.

College Principal Professor Sharanappa S. Malagonda, Dr. Navaranga Manikarava, Dr. Rajkumar T., Dr. Jaishila, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Appe and Dr. Shantakumar Patil were among those present. Physical education directors from around 11 colleges, guest speakers and volleyball players also attended. The programme was conducted by the college representatives.