KARWAR: A total of 348 kilolitres of kerosene has been allocated to Uttara Kannada district for November 2026 under the Public Distribution System (PDS), according to the Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

Under the allocation, eligible rural ration cardholders without LPG connections will receive three litres each, while those with LPG connections will receive two litres each.

Accordingly, 442 ration cards without LPG connections and 1,70,601 LPG-connected ration cards have been identified for distribution. Eligible beneficiaries have been advised to collect their allotted quantity.

The Deputy Director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department has warned fair price shop operators against supplying less than the allotted quantity or charging more than ₹35 per litre.

Ration cardholders can report complaints by calling the department’s toll-free helpline at 1967. They can also contact the Food Sheristedar or Food Inspector of their respective taluk, or the Deputy Director’s office in Karwar.