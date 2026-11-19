YOKOHAMA: Yokohama City has brought together young people from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss environmental challenges and explore ways to build cleaner, safer and more sustainable cities.

The student programme was organised as part of the Asia-Pacific Urban Forum, a United Nations initiative that promotes sustainable urban development. A total of 36 students, including those joining online, took part in the programme’s opening meeting.

The initiative aims to give young people a chance to share their views on urban problems, exchange ideas and suggest practical solutions.

Noriaki Yokouchi of Yokohama City highlighted the importance of international partnerships in the city’s development. He said cooperation with other cities had played an important role in Yokohama’s growth and would remain valuable in the future.

Akio Onishi of Yokohama City University explained that the programme encourages students to identify problems affecting their communities and discuss possible solutions with others.

Plastic to clothing

Environmental protection was among the key topics raised during the discussions. Students from Indonesia, for example, expressed concern about pollution in Bandung and explored ways to collect plastic bottles and recycle them into clothing and other useful products.

Other participants discussed challenges in Cambodia, including gaps in infrastructure, education and urban development. Students also examined environmental concerns and urban issues across Southeast Asia, showing that many communities face similar difficulties.

Programme adviser Hitomi Yokoyama encouraged students to think freely, test ideas and learn from mistakes rather than rush towards immediate answers.