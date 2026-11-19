PESHAWAR: Traffic congestion in Peshawar has become a serious problem, making daily travel difficult for residents. The growing number of vehicles, illegal parking, roadside encroachments and weak enforcement of traffic rules have added to the pressure on the city’s roads. The situation requires immediate government attention and long-term planning.

The proposed legislation against illegal rickshaws in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlights only one part of the wider traffic problem. Several other issues also need attention to improve traffic movement across the provincial capital.

Major roads, including Charsadda Road, University Road, Warsak Road, Kohat Road, GT Road and Ring Road, often face heavy congestion. Busy commercial areas such as Saddar, Qissa Khwani Bazaar and Board Bazaar also experience traffic problems because of roadside shops, pushcarts, vehicle workshops and double parking.

Illegal transport stands are another major concern. Buses, vans and rickshaws often pick up and drop off passengers on busy roads, blocking traffic near intersections. Authorities need to provide proper terminals and ensure that all vehicles meet registration, licensing and fitness requirements.

Parking arrangements also require improvement near hospitals, courts and government offices. Dedicated parking spaces and separate pick-up and drop-off points could help reduce traffic pressure. Schools should work with traffic police to manage vehicles during morning and afternoon hours.

Traffic rules must be enforced fairly and consistently. Complaints of corruption or misuse of authority should be investigated transparently.