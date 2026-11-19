BAGALKOT: Ashok Angadi, 65, who had been missing from Hoovanuru village in Hungund taluk since March 12, was found dead.

His remains were recovered from two trunks dumped in a well in Vijayapura city. A missing person’s complaint had been lodged at Hungund police station on March 14.

Angadi was allegedly killed after demanding repayment of money he had lent to the accused. The amount borrowed was approximately ₹1.5 lakh.

Debt and rent demands

He had also reportedly asked the accused to pay hospital expenses and house rent. These demands allegedly led to a dispute that ended in his killing.

Sudeep, 24, his brother Sandeep, 25, Ramesh and Sanganagowda are among those accused of conspiring against Angadi. He was allegedly attacked with a metal rod.

Thrown into a well

His body was subsequently dismembered and placed in two trunks. Stones were attached to the trunks before they were thrown into the well.

The discovery changed the course of a case initially reported as a disappearance. Angadi may have been killed on the day he went missing.

Four people, including a 24‑year-old RMP doctor, have been arrested. The breakthrough came after police traced a suspicious transaction of ₹150 made using the victim’s mobile phone.