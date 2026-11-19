CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Tarikere Lift Irrigation Scheme has helped farmers sustain crops during severe water shortages, according to details shared by the project partners.

Netafim, Orbia’s precision agriculture business, implemented the network with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited. The project is designed to cover 13,594 hectares across 46 villages in Tarikere taluk.

Vishweshwaraiah Jala Nigam Limited supported the initiative by releasing water through the Chitradurga Branch Canal. The supply helped farmers grow onion, chilli, ragi and vegetables during water stress linked to El Niño and rainfall below normal levels.

The network uses automated water distribution in shifts, matching supply to crop needs. Project partners said this controlled delivery also reduces labour and fertiliser use.

Netafim India Chief Operating Officer Vikas Sonawane said the experience showed the importance of combining precise irrigation methods with reliable infrastructure and local management.

He stressed that cooperation among technology providers, government agencies and farming communities was needed to help agriculture withstand changing weather while using resources efficiently.

Other lift and drip irrigation projects are being implemented or prepared for operation across Karnataka. Authorities and project partners aim to expand access before the upcoming Kharif season.

Farmers report crop gains

Bankadakatte farmer Manjunath said canal water saved his 1.81-hectare onion crop after his borewell dried up. He reported harvesting about 480 quintals, fetching around ₹4,000 per quintal. Fellow farmer B. Rudrappa grew onion with chilli on 0.5 hectares and reported a 75-quintal harvest. He credited timely water releases for sustaining his crops. Both farmers cultivated crops despite drought conditions.