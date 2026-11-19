GADAG: Sports and cultural competitions for persons with disabilities will begin at 9 am on November 24 at K.H. Patil District Stadium.

The events will mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which will be observed on December 3 at the District Administration Building hall.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Duragesh K.R. directed officials to organise the competitions systematically and coordinate arrangements across departments.

Prizes on December 3

He instructed officials to station an ambulance at the stadium for emergencies and provide drinking water and other basic facilities. He also sought proper arrangements for the stage, seating and refreshments, with invitations printed according to official protocol.

Participants finishing first, second and third will receive prizes during the December 3 programme. Persons with disabilities who have made notable achievements will also be honoured.

District Welfare Officer Sridevi S.N. said people with physical or intellectual disabilities, hearing impairments, blindness or low vision could participate.

Events vary by age and disability category, with sports including shot put, javelin throw and races. Cultural contests include singing, drawing, dance and fancy dress.

Officials from departments attended the meeting alongside representatives of organisations and federations working with persons with disabilities.