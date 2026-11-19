R. Ashoka said the BJP would seek the Hiriyur ticket without clashing with ally JD(S), stressing that NDA victory comes first.

MANGALURU: Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said the BJP would request the chance to contest the upcoming Hiriyur Assembly by-election but would accept the national leadership’s decision.

Speaking at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday, he said the BJP had won the constituency once and finished second once during the past ten years. Its recent extended Core Committee meeting favoured contesting the seat, he added.

Ashoka said there was no rivalry with the JD(S) over the ticket. He described Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as a close friend and said they would discuss the by-election, the Assembly session scheduled for December 2 and the pending alliance coordination committee.

He said the BJP would give up the seat if Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah or the party’s national president asked it to do so.

On Puttur, Ashoka blamed the previous defeat on poor local coordination. He said district leaders had held joint discussions and expressed confidence that the BJP would win the next election.

He claimed voters would not be misled again, referring to a rival’s Hindutva appeal during the previous election in Puttur.

He stressed that both alliance partners should work together for the chosen candidate.