MANDYA: The annual Rajamudi Utsava was celebrated at Melukote with ceremonial music, a procession and a large gathering of devotees from across Karnataka.

Held on the fourth day of the annual temple festival during Kartika, the celebration centred on adorning Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy with the historic Rajamudi crown.

The crown was placed on the deity at 7.15 pm. Devotees filled the temple premises to witness the ceremony and view the decorated deity.

Thousands travelled from different parts of the state to see the adorned deity.

Before the celebrations, a chest containing the Rajamudi ornaments was brought from the district treasury to Melukote under tight police security.

The crown was offered to the deity by Raja Wodeyar of the Mysore Kingdom. Decorated with diamonds, emeralds, gems and pearls, it also features detailed carvings and the sacred conch and discus symbols.

The processional deity wore 16 types of precious ornaments for the occasion. These included a lion emblem, a Gandabherunda medallion and a lotus pedestal featuring the twelve Alwars.

Ceremonial music accompanied the festivities as devotees watched the procession. The decorated deity and historic ornaments formed the main attraction of the evening’s celebrations.

The Rajamudi Mahotsava concluded at 9 pm.